NEW AUBURN — Four people narrowly escaped an explosion at their burning home last week in New Auburn and 10 people have been displaced by the fire that destroyed the house.
Sibley County deputies rescued two women and two children Tuesday from the building's roof where they'd climbed from a second-floor apartment in the burning structure.
A short time after all were safely on the ground, an explosion occurred on the second floor, causing live power lines to detach from the building.
Deputies said no one was seriously injured in the July 28 fire or explosion.
New Auburn Fire Chief Roger Trebbens said his department responded to a call at 11:35 a.m. reporting a fire at 7488 Seventh Ave. and arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.
The fire remains under investigation.
Occupants of the multi-unit house's three apartments received assistance from American Red Cross. Five adults and five youths — ages 1, 3, 8, 12 and 15 — were in the building when the fire broke out.
Firefighters were there all day. Gaylord, Arlington and Glencoe departments assisted as well as Gaylord police and Minnesota State Patrol.
