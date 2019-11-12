The Free Press
NEW ULM — Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are inviting people with autism and other disabilities and their families to use an app to share information with first-responders.
The Vitals app automatically provides an alert with a person’s medical and mental health conditions, caregiver contact numbers and other information that could assist participating first-responders.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the New Ulm Police Department have started using the app and are holding a public information meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the New Ulm Fire Department.
“This is an incredible opportunity for us to connect with our vulnerable residents and their loved ones,” Brown County Sheriff Jason Seidl said in a news release.
“Deputies will now have information directly from family members and caregivers on how to de-escalate interactions when residents might be having a tough day. We have noticed an increase in these types of calls for service, and we’re providing our deputies and residents with tools to ensure compassionate and positive outcomes for everyone involved.”
The Vitals app, developed by a Twin Cities company led by a former Minneapolis police chief, uses a Bluetooth phone app and wearable beacon devices. A phone or beacon sends an automatic message to participating first-responders’ cellphones when the responder gets near an enrolled vulnerable person.
Eight sheriff deputies and 21 police officers will have the app on their phones while they are on duty.
A basic phone app is free for the citizen user, or an enhanced app is available for a monthly fee, according to the company’s website.
A beacon, which comes in a wristband or keychain, can be purchased or is included with the enhanced app. A cellphone with Bluetooth also can be used as a beacon.
New Ulm Police Chief Dave Borchert said in a news release he started looking at the technology to aid police interactions with people with autism. He said he quickly realized it also could be helpful with a broader range of vulnerable people, such as those with dementia or PTSD.
“Not only will our officers have immediate information on how to de-escalate a highly individual situation, we’ll have contact information. This allows us to immediately connect a person with a loved one and a service organization that can be helpful,” Borchert said.
About 70 public agencies are using the app, which launched in 2017. New Ulm and Brown County are the first participants in south-central Minnesota.
For more information, go to thevitalsapp.com.
