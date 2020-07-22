EAGLE LAKE — A citizens group has filed an appeal seeking to force the city of Eagle Lake to conduct a more thorough study of the potential impacts of a proposed motorsports park.
Bradford Development wants to build a racing track, clubhouse, garages and other amenities on a 230-acre property on the northeastern edge of the city. No spaces for spectators are proposed.
In late May the Eagle Lake City Council decided the city did not need to conduct an environmental impact statement, clearing the way for the developer to pursue the permits and variances that also would need to be approved before construction could commence.
A group called the Citizens Against Motorsports Park has now filed an appeal with the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Attorney Marshall Tanick is representing the group and said there are many questions and concerns about the additional traffic and noise the project would create. His clients are also worried the development could harm the wildlife in the area, which abuts the southern shore of the city's namesake lake.
State law requires government bodies to conduct an environmental review when a development has “potential for significant environmental effects.” The review must examine the environmental as well as economic, employment and sociological impacts.
“We maintain that there is potential there,” Tanick said of the Eagle Lake proposal.
But the city maintains the impact will not rise to a significant level, according to attorney Paul Reuvers, who is representing the city in the appeal.
“The city conducted a thorough and careful review of the environmental aspects of this project, and adopted specific responses to comments and findings of fact that addressed all of the relevant concerns,” Reuvers said in a statement.
“As a result, we fully expect the city’s determination the project does not have the potential for significant environmental effects will be affirmed by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.”
Environmental impact study appeals bypass local courts and go directly to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Tanick said the case likely won't be heard until late 2020 or early 2021 and then the appellate judges will have up to 90 days to decide a ruling.
Developers can proceed “at their own” risk while appeals are pending, Tanick said. Bradford Development President Brad Bass did not return Free Press invitations to comment.
Erin and Mike Guentzel, who have vocalized concerns about the project at council meetings, are named in the appeal as leaders of the Citizens Against Motorsports Park group. Tanick said they asked him to act as their spokesperson.
The Guentzels started a GoFundMe page that has raised over $8,000 from 10 donors to help fund the appeal.
Tanick, who is challenging multiple governmental bodies over the lack of environmental reviews, worries it is becoming a trend.
“It seems that there is a growing tendency for governmental bodies to bypass doing thorough environmental reviews,” he said.
