EAGLE LAKE — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled that the city of Eagle Lake erred when it decided it was not necessary to do a more thorough review of how a proposed motorsport park could affect wildlife or its effects on climate change.
But the ruling issued Monday did uphold other parts of the city's decision, saying substantial evidence existed to support the city's decision that more in-depth study was not needed on noise impacts on humans, waste storage and disposal, land alterations and wetlands.
Bradford Development wants to build a three-mile driving track, a track clubhouse, 104 car condos in 11 buildings, a restaurant, a 70-unit hotel, a golf course, and related parking lots. No spaces for spectators are proposed.
Attorney Marshall Tanick, who filed the appeal on behalf of a citizen group, said they are pleased with the ruling.
"We anticipate the City Council would give serious consideration to whether it's prudent to go ahead with the project at all."
Paul Reuvers, an attorney who represented Eagle Lake in the case, said he expects the city will provide more details to support its decision not to order an Environmental Impact Statement, known as an EIS, for wildlife and climate change.
"The court upheld most of what the city did. I'm certainly disappointed the court didn't affirm across the board," Reuvers said.
"The court didn't order an EIS (on those two issues); they just said the city needs to provide more details," he said. Reuvers planned to meet with the City Council in closed session on Monday to discuss their options.
Tanick said he and his clients believe the project is dubious. "We believe it is the wrong project in the wrong place for the wrong reasons."
He said it was interesting the court pointed to climate change as one of the things that required more attention.
"That's a topical issue today, and we're glad the court pointed to climate change. There's growing concern about that issue. Climate change arises in local matters like this," Tanick said.
In July, a citizens group filed an appeal seeking to force the city of Eagle Lake to conduct a more thorough study of the potential impacts of the proposed motorsports park.
Late last May, the City Council decided the city did not need to conduct an EIS, clearing the way for the developer to pursue the permits and variances that also would need to be approved before construction could commence.
A group called the Citizens Against Motorsports Park argued in the appeal that many questions and concerns about the additional traffic and noise the project would create should require a detailed EIS be done. The also argued the development could harm the wildlife in the area, which abuts the southern shore of the city’s namesake lake.
State law requires government bodies to conduct an environmental review when a development has “potential for significant environmental effects.” The review must examine the environmental as well as economic, employment and sociological impacts.
But the city maintained the impact will not rise to a significant level.
