MANKATO — A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on several cases in Mankato on Thursday.
The court will hear the arguments, which are open to the public, in Courtroom C of the Blue Earth County Justice Center, 401 Carver Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Students from the Street Law class at Mankato West High School will be in attendance to observe the proceedings. The student participation is part of the court's “Class in the Courtroom” program.
The judges routinely hear arguments in communities across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.