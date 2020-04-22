MANKATO — A man convicted of a felony after a scuffle that injured a Mankato police officer won't get a new trial.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals this week upheld Tomak Zane Zarif's conviction for obstructing the legal process.
Public defenders appealed a Blue Earth County jury's verdict in 2018, arguing there was insufficient evidence and a prosecutorial mistake. Court of Appeals judges disagreed.
Zarif, now 42, broke a police commander's finger while trying to evade arrest in September 2018. Zarif was wanted on multiple warrants and Cmdr. Dan Schisel located him at a Mankato gas station.
Zarif tried to push past the commander and they both ended up in a struggle on the ground for over a minute, according to court documents.
A jury found Zarif guilty of obstruction but not guilty of assault charges.
The appeal contended there wasn't sufficient evidence to support the guilty verdict. Zarif's attorneys argued surveillance video only showed him attempting to get out from under the commander.
The appellate judges were not swayed. Their ruling states:
“Even if we accepted Zarif’s argument that the video is unclear, this argument ignores the testimony from the commander and gas station employee that Zarif engaged in some type of physical contact with the commander when attempting to flee. It also ignores testimony from the commander and the two employees that Zarif continued to struggle and resist arrest while on the ground.“
The appeal also argued that prosecutor Stefanie Menning should not have asked Schisel during his testimony to give his opinion on what actions constitute obstruction. The defense contended that question prejudiced the jury.
The appellate judges did not weigh in on whether that question was inappropriate. Instead the judges found that the question did not likely sway the jury because there was ample other evidence.
“We conclude that the state has met its burden of proving that any alleged prosecutorial misconduct did not affect Zarif’s substantial rights,” the ruling states.
Zarif was sentenced in January 2019 to 21 months in prison. The appeal was filed while Zarif was in prison, but the decision comes after he was paroled.
He was given credit for over four months already serviced in jail and the final third of prison sentences are served on parole. Zarif thus was released in November after serving 10 months. He is under parole supervision through July.
