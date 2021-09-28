A Blue Earth County District Court judge was right to deny a rapper's request to withdraw his guilty plea for promoting prostitution, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled.
Lawrence Carl Demetrious White, 46, of Perris, California, has already served a one-year-jail sentence after allegations he brought a woman to Mapleton for prostitution in 2017.
White, who is a rapper who goes by 40 Glocc, was caught in a sting by local authorities who responded to online advertisements, the charges said.
White entered an Alford guilty plea, meaning he did not admit guilt but conceded a conviction would have been likely.
He sought to withdraw his guilty plea after he was sentenced and learned conditions of his decade of probation would include monitoring his income and banking records as well as restrictions on his social media use.
White's attorney argued his plea was constitutionally invalid because he was not made aware of the “Draconian” probation conditions before he was sentenced.
Blue Earth County District Judge Mark Betters disagreed. There was evidence White “earns income by nefarious means” and that he “uses or cooperates with the use of social media to advertise prostitution,” Betters' ruling stated.
The judge also noted he could find no other instances where a plea was reversed because of probation requirements.
White appealed. In a ruling Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals agreed with Betters that adequate grounds did not exist to withdraw the plea.
State law requires defendants be informed of “direct consequences” of a guilty plea, such as jail time. But the appellate ruling states defendants do not need to be informed of “collateral consequences,” such as probation requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.