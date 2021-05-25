The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a former Mankato man in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Attorneys for Buomkuoth Gatluak Puot Well, 32, appealed his felony criminal sexual conduct conviction and 14-year prison sentence by a Blue Earth County District judge in March 2020. Well was accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in May 2019.
The appeal claimed the offense did not qualify as first-degree criminal sexual conduct, that the judge should not have limited the defense's cross-examination of a witness regarding DNA evidence, and the judge should have imposed a sentence that was lighter than the standard. The appellate judges rejected all of those arguments.
