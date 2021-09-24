Apple season is in full swing for orchard owners throughout the state, and the region's growers are offering several varieties of the tree-grown fruit that range in flavor and texture from sweet and juicy to tart and crisp.
Area orchard owners aren't using the term "bumper crop" to describe this season; still they have plenty of apples to pick and sell. 2021 presented several confrontations with Mother Nature between spring and harvest time: hard frosts in early May followed by a summer of prolonged high temperatures with scant precipitation.
"The big trees survived just fine; we had to supplement the younger trees with irrigation," said Liberty Warren, co-owner of Welsh Heritage Farms Orchard and Pie Shop near Lake Crystal.
"Overall, the crop looks good, especially the Honeycrisps."
Drought conditions added another challenge to running a small business, Warren said.
Her orchard made it through the dry summer and its periods of stormy weather, although the number of Zestars harvested was down.
Welsh Heritage Farms is no longer making a traditional apple beverage.
"We converted the cider house into our second (pie and cheese) shop," Warren said.
Scott Wardell said more rain fell on his apple trees near Montgomery than he'd expected this summer. Still, he employed a drip-irrigation system for some of the orchard's most profitable varieties, the trees bearing SweeTangos and Honeycrisps. The roots of their Harrelson and Fireside varieties were left on their own to search for groundwater.
Wardell and his wife, Barb, are owners of Montgomery Orchard near the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 13 in Le Sueur County. Right now, they have plenty of State Fair and Zestar apples on hand. Their Honeycrisp harvest is expected to continue through Oct. 5.
Apple varieties ripened evenly this season, Scott said. Customers will easily be able to fill their bags with delicious fruit from trees on the “you-pick” business. The orchard also features a nearby corn maze and a cider house.
Visitor numbers are down from last year, Barb said. Crowds showed up every weekend throughout the 2020 apple season.
“Orchards was the thing to do last year, due to COVID. It's a safe, outdoors activity.”
Irish Mountain Orchard near Elysian again did not open to the public. The business' website cites a current upsurge in coronavirus cases for its decision.
A Madelia area orchard's owners have been busy delivering bags of apples to their CSA customers. Many of the apples grown by John and Brooke Knisley of Alternative Roots Farm are heirloom varieties.
"It's like we are bringing them little surprises in what they get to taste," John said, then noted they have a lot of returning customers this year.
The Knisley's apples also are available to walkup customers.
"We also have an on-farm store that's open six days a week and we do the farmers market at Mankato," John said.
A-Peeling Acres Orchard's owners, Sue and Chris Blake, use the New Ulm's farmers market as one venue for selling fruit from their five acres of trees in Brown County. Chris has been busy picking apples after his shift as a bus driver; Sue handles washing, sorting and packing.
"We have tons of apples this year," said Sue.
The Blakes noticed their later varieties of apples, including their Connell Reds, ripened early this year, perhaps in response to the high temperatures this summer. Being ready earlier than usual did not have a negative effect on the variety's taste.
"The flavor's really great," Sue said.
When winter hits and all their apples have been picked, the couple does not plan to slow down. Their focus will first shift to fixing up a large house on their property.
"Then in late January, we will begin pruning our trees," Sue said.
