Several years ago, I came to realize that going to apple farms to buy a few bags of apples made a lot more sense than trying to grow them myself.
We do pretty well growing most things in our garden and yard, but apple trees were a series of disappointments.
I tried a variety of trees — Haralson, Honeycrisp, Cortland and Jonathan — in different places over the years. There are the dwarf trees that produce more quickly and don’t take up as much room or the older varieties that are slower growing and grow larger and live long.
Like many fruit trees, they often produce a lot one year and little the next.
But when growing apple trees, you have to decide whether to grow the wormy apples or work toward the goal of the perfect apple.
The perfect apples require a spraying regime many don’t want to do or a laborious organic approach.
One year, as a Honeycrisp tree in the yard was thick with tiny apples, I tried a no-spray option I’d read about that claimed great results. I ordered a big bag of mini-nylons and spent hours slipping the tiny nylons over the apples and twist-tying them tight around the branch.
The idea is that as the apple grows the nylon sock will expand. Once the young apples are protected, apple maggot adults can’t get through the barrier to lay their eggs under the skin of the fruit.
When fall came and the apples were ripe, I took the nylons off. They were filled with as many apple maggots as you’d see if you did no spraying or organic laboring.
There are lots of people, rural and urban, who have apple trees that produce plenty of imperfect apples and beg friends, family and neighbors to come and take some. But there are only so many apple pies and so much applesauce anyone can make.
With all my former apple trees cut down and pieced into firewood and smoking chips, the worry of taking care of them is gone.
Heading to the apple farms, where they know how to grow the perfect apples, is an enjoyable experience where bags of beautiful, tasty apples can be brought home along with the fudge, honey, cheeses and other treats offered.
And there’s the option of picking your own apples, which appeals to many. I know someone who took their kids to an apple farm years ago, picked a couple of bags of apples and left thinking — naively — of how nice it was that a place would let you pick apples for free.
The University of Minnesota has famously produced a number of great tasting, cold-hardy apple varieties. Which makes you wonder why the misnamed Red Delicious apple still exists.
The tasteless, tough-skinned, mealy, Styrofoam-like fruits were foisted upon us in school years ago. And they’re still popular, partly because schools and other institutions, as well as sales abroad, keep them in demand.
The Red Delicious started out in the 1870s as a mutant seedling in the orchard of Jesse Hiatt, an Iowa farmer, according to a 2014, story in The Atlantic.
Hiatt kept chopping down the seedling, but it kept coming back and produced an elongated fruit with red-and-gold skin, crisp and with a five-pointed bottom.
It’s just too bad Mr. Hiatt didn’t just keep chopping. But thank goodness we didn’t stop there and now have Honeycrisp and Sweet Tango.
