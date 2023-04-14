A bill by a local senator is heading to the governor's desk and is expected to create a pool of matching funds to make Minnesota energy infrastructure projects more competitive when applying for federal dollars.
The dollars, available to state and local city projects as well as utilities, will be used as matching funds when projects apply for money made available through two federal bills: the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.
Bill author Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said because most of the grants require matching funds, this will increase the chances of more of this money coming to the state.
"The competition is if we don't get it in Minnesota, that money is going to go somewhere," Frentz said. "We're trying to put our state in the best position to compete."
The bill appropriates $100 million for the matching funds portion of the bill that will be made available to clean energy projects, grid resiliency projects, infrastructure projects and more.
The bill also sets aside $15 million for technical help such as grant writing assistance.
Frentz said the Region Nine Development Commission is eligible for this money to help area projects seek funding.
Local utilities such as BENCO said they will directly benefit from the bill.
BENCO CEO Dave Sunderman said the electric cooperative currently has two applications for projects related to grid resiliency in the works.
"The funds would help projects that we could enhance and monitor our local distribution circuits, our ability to restore power quickly and provide more real-time information about our distribution network and also would help us to allow integration of new customer technologies," he said.
Frentz said this is the first time Minnesota has appropriated this kind of funding, although it's not the first state in the country to do so, he added.
"We're competing with all the other states. Minnesota has to get its share," he said.
