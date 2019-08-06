A cooperative venture aims to target the area as home for a new archery range.
The Le Sueur County Parks Board and the city of Le Center are partnering to build an archery range in Bradshaw Woods.
Le Sueur County Parks Director Tyler Luethje, who presented the details of the project at a Le Center City Council meeting in July, expects the range to be completed at some point in spring or summer next year.
“We’re trying to make this project a collaboration between different groups,” Luethje said. “It should be a good partnership.”
The range will feature four targets. Each of them at 10, 20, 30 and 40 yards. The setup will allow up to eight archers to shoot at once. Crossbows and broadhead arrows will be prohibited.
Luethje hopes the partnership will go well beyond the two government bodies involved. He expects the project to come at a low cost and will reach out to various groups for sponsorship. Luethje also plans to contact volunteer groups such as 4-H and the Eagle Scouts.
If the Sharon Progressives Club of Le Sueur is any indication, there will be plenty of support from 4-H.
Brigid Tuck, who is a member of the Le Sueur County Parks Board, is also the parent of three children in the Sharon Progressives. She pitched the idea of donating part of the club’s budget toward the new range.
The suggestion received great support. She was anticipating a donation somewhere in the range of $30, but the enthusiasm was so great the club has offered to match any donations from other area 4-H clubs up to $250.
“Some of them are archers, and some of them aren’t, but they really seem to be thinking big,” Tuck said. “They really see how the whole community could benefit from this.”
Tuck and her husband, Eric, have enjoyed archery as a hobby for years. They have even introduced their three children, Caroline, Hattie and Henry, to the sport. It’s something they enjoy doing as family, but the lack of a range near their Le Sueur home has kept them from shooting as much as they would like.
“The park has been underutilized,” Brigid Tuck said of Bradshaw Woods Park. “We hope that using this underutilized space will help more people enjoy the sport.”
Bradshaw Woods also seems to offer a good location from a safety standpoint. The natural topography in the area will provide a safe backdrop. Added safety measures will include putting the targets on an incline and closing the range at night.
“As long as everyone follows the rules, there shouldn’t be any issues,” Luethje said. “It’s in a location where stray arrows should be safely deflected.”
The Tucks and Luethje each stressed the growth of the sport in recent years. Inclusivity and the laid back nature of archery seem to be key factors driving people toward the sport. The new range should add to the momentum.
“It’s a sport where you don’t have to be a great athlete,” Eric Tuck said. “You have a chance to develop your own talent.”
