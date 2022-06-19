The Free Press
School Sister of Notre Dame member Irene Feltz used sources in Good Counsel’s archives to research the following history of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and its school:
For many years there had been one Catholic Church in Mankato, SS. Peter and Paul, which had been established for German settlers. In 1884 St. John the Baptist Parish, under the leadership of Father John Prior, was established to minister to the English-speaking Catholics in the area. Children in St. John’s 50-plus families continued to attend classes at SS. Peter and Paul School.
In 1942, the Rev. Dominic Mangan, who served St. John’s parish, expressed his intention of starting a parochial school. He bought and remodeled the Palmer House for use as both a school and convent.
On Sept. 3, 1942, Sisters M. Dolorosa Rogers, M. Kathleen Rother, M. Janice Koziolek, and M. Viola Kane arrived at their new home, but the convent was not quite ready for them. The rooms in both school and convent were unfurnished; there were no curtains or shades, no electric light bulbs.
The sisters created “grand chair parades” as they used the residence’s four chairs for a variety of tasks.
Their anxieties were allayed only when a Landkamer’s furniture truck delivered four beds to the house. Soon all the furnishings were in place. Other sisters in the area came to help them clean and prepare the school and convent.
Six days after the sisters’ arrival, classes began. There were three classrooms with two grades in each room. Two years later, there were 104 pupils in eight grades.
On Saturdays and Wednesdays after regular class hours the sisters offered instruction to children who were enrolled in the public school.
The sisters found some of the rooms very difficult to heat. They converted the house’s sun porch — which had been used for the primary grades — into a parlor and music room.
The third and fourth grades moved upstairs into an area made by removing partitions that had separated two bedrooms. Nothing could be done about the large doorways, which caused drafts. Renovations continued to be made to the building over the years.
Since the enrollment increased yearly, expansion was imperative. In 1951 a new school with nine classrooms, library, cafeteria, and auditorium was ready for 300 pupils.
The parish’s new church was built in 1961.
In 1973, 123 children were students at St. John’s school, and its teachers expected enrollment to continue to decline.
Meanwhile, St. Joseph School in Mankato had 110 pupils. The student population in the area was decreasing and the schools were serving relatively few families with continually greater expenses.
The two parishes began discussion about merging the two schools. By June it was decided and the decision acted upon. The furniture and books were moved to St. Joseph School since it was newer and had three more classrooms.
After the sisters closed the convent, those who lived in the Palmer House went on to serve in other schools.
