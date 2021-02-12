MANKATO — Brace yourselves: The bitter cold front hitting the region is expected to get worse before it gets better.
Temperatures hovered around zero degrees Thursday and are expected to drop to as low as minus 24 degrees at night during the weekend.
Local towing companies have reported a rise in requests during this cold weather spell from people needing dead vehicle batteries jumped.
The colder temperatures can weaken a battery and also thicken the motor oil, making it hard to turn the engine over and start the vehicle.
Affordable Towing of Mankato also has seen an increase in calls about flat tires. Cold air can lower the tire pressure, causing an increase in flat tires during this time.
There also have been issues with automatic car starters. Keyless vehicle entry can be risky during these cold weather spells if people leave the fob starter in their vehicle. Leah Rodriquez, a dispatcher from Affordable Towing, said the cold weather can weaken the battery in the fob starter and cause issues such as people getting locked out.
Daily calls have been coming in all week about people locked out of a vehicle because of a fob starter, flat tires and dead car batteries, Rodriquez said.
“Winter is harsh on vehicles,” she said.
To prevent these things from happening, she recommended people get their vehicle battery and tires checked and to not leave keys in the car. She also said to not let fuel levels get below a quarter tank of gas during the winter.
At Minnesota State University, campus security helps jump-start vehicles that die in cold weather. College students often don’t need to drive every day so it is fairly common for vehicles to not start on campus when temperatures are close to zero.
The recent cold weather has caused an increase in reports of vehicles that won’t start, but it has been quieter than other years, said Sandi Schnorenberg, director of safety at MSU. That’s because fewer people and vehicles are on campus with many classes online.
Campus security also has been keeping an eye on students during these colder temperatures to make sure people outside are dressed warmly. They’ve also been monitoring buildings to make sure pipes are not freezing.
Freezing pipes can be another problem that surfaces in the cold weather, but Steve Pollei at Jerry’s Plumbing said they haven’t received many calls about frozen pipes this winter.
“It needs to be cold for a longer period of time,” he said.
Pollei said freezing pipes become a bigger issue when temperatures are below freezing for a few weeks. Back in the 1970s and ‘80s he recalls a lot more issues with freezing pipes during winter months, but that winters have been relatively mild the past few years.
He said snow also helps insulate pipes and keep them from freezing.
“This isn’t nearly as bad as it can get,” Pollei said.
After a drop in temperatures this weekend, the daily high is expected to be back up in the low teens on Wednesday.
