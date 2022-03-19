Question: I have a question about pickups with their wide tires sticking outside of the fender wells — is that illegal? I know they throw a lot of rocks around. I don’t think that’s right.
I always thought there are supposed to be fenders.
Answer: Minnesota law states that all passenger vehicles shall have fenders or other devices that are designed — as much as practicable — to prevent water, dirt or other material from being thrown up and to the rear by the wheels of the vehicle.
For the tires sticking outside of the fenders, the vehicle would need to be equipped with fender flares. The fender flares would need to match the width of the tires sticking out.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
