Grain prices at Tuesday's close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 3.20
Soybeans 8.94
Mark Alan Erickson, 66, Mankato, died Monday, August 31, 2020. Visitation 11a.m. with funeral service to follow at 1p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato. Visit www.mankatomortuary.com for more information and guestbook.
Orrin passed away on August 31, 2020, in Tucson, AZ. He was born to Warner and Florence Davis of Cleveland MN on January 8, 1933. He attended school in Cleveland, where he participated in football, basketball, and baseball. Orrin joined the Navy in 1955. His ship supplied food to troops in J…
Scott A. Olson of Richfield, MN formally of Mankato died peacefully with his daughters by his side on Saturday August 29, 2020. Celebration to come.
