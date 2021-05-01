Question: Are you seeing increased speed on roads in the metro area or Greater Minnesota? And are those increased speeds on highways or the city streets?
Answer: The Minnesota State Patrol is seeing increased speeds across the state. Whether you live in the metro or Greater Minnesota, excessive speeds are a cause for concern.
People tend to think of dangerous speeds on the highway, but traveling at a high rate of speed through a city can be just as tragic. Law enforcement statewide recently cited 759 drivers for going 20 mph or more above the limit in a 30 mph zone during a period between Feb. 1 and March 31.
The highest speed clocked in a 30 mph zone was 83 mph by park police in Minneapolis. Imagine if, at the time of that incident, a ball got away from a child or a person was crossing the street. At those speeds, the result would have been tragic.
Statewide, law enforcement cited 23,052 drivers for speed violations between Feb. 1 and March 31 during an extra speed enforcement campaign. The highest speed clocked in the metro was 127 mph and 135 mph in Greater Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, in collaboration with the Minnesota departments of Health and Transportation, announced in February the statewide campaign had been created due to a significant increase in speed-related incidents and traffic fatalities in 2020.
If you are concerned about a person speeding or driving aggressively, find a safe place to call 911 and provide as much information about the vehicle as possible.
By driving smart and slowing down, we can all save lives on Minnesota roads and help everyone arrive home safely at the end of the day. Visit DriveSmartMN.org for more information.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
