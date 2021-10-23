Question: If my headlights are 2500 lumens each, are they legal in Minnesota?
Answer: Yes, they are legal in the State of Minnesota according to State Statue 169.48.
Properly-aimed lighted lamps of up to 3770 lumens are legal.
It is important to make sure the headlights are properly aimed on your vehicle so you get the most light as possible on the roadway when you are driving. If the headlights are improperly aimed too high, this could cause a vision hazard for oncoming vehicles.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
