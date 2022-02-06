MANKATO — County public health officials say they stand to lose more than $1.5 million in mental health services if a proposed state funding formula change moves forward.
The South Central Community Based Initiative, or SCCBI, which covers the 10-county area in south-central Minnesota, would see its Adult Mental Health Initiatives funding decrease from about $4.3 million to about $2.6 million annually under a proposed formula change from the Department of Human Services.
The SCCBI is one of 19 such collaborations in Minnesota created in the late 1990s to build out mental health networks and connections among providers. Under the new formula, some larger collaborations such as the SCCBI will lose out on funding, whereas others that haven’t seen much funding are set to get more.
The agency is set to report the formula change to the Minnesota Legislature this session, and the new funding levels would start in 2025.
“Our region is not advocating for more money. We’re saying leave our funding flat,” said Angela Youngerberg, Blue Earth County’s human services director of business operations. “And if there’s additional funding, give it to those regions that have been potentially underfunded in the past.”
Experts and advocates often say Minnesota’s mental health system isn’t built out to address mental health needs. Access to mental health services has only grown worse during the pandemic.
Youngerberg and Blue Earth County officials estimate the $1.56 million funding loss would mean about 20 full-time provider jobs would be cut in the region.
Initiative funding is split between county public health departments and mental health providers, going toward programs such as the Second Step Clubhouse in Blue Earth County and similar clubhouses in nearby counties for people struggling with their mental health.
Funding also supports the Yellow Line project, a jail diversion program in Blue Earth County for lower-level offenders with mental health issues or chemical dependency.
Public health officials say those programs are treatment models in Minnesota, which other parts of the state hope to copy.
“Blue Earth County is a leader of sorts,” said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. “And (DHS) arguably is doing this new formula to promote places that haven’t been leaders, for whatever reason, which amounts in Blue Earth County’s eyes to a penalty to this area.”
Frentz said he and Senate Finance Committee Chair Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont, are working on bills that would supplement the region’s loss in funding when it kicks in.
“In a budget surplus of $7.7 billion, that seems reasonable to me,” Frentz said.
