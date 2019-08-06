MANKATO — Bear sightings in southern Minnesota have been scarcer in 2019, a year after a flurry of appearances following the launch of a public reporting tool.
The nearest black bear sightings to Mankato this year were near Henderson in May and Le Sueur in late-July, according to the Department of Natural Resources’ bear-sighting map. Last year bears were spotted in Rasmussen Woods and other wooded areas in and around Mankato.
The limited sightings this year could mean there aren’t as many bears around, or people just aren’t reporting them like last year, said Andrew Tri, bear research biologist with the DNR.
“There are a couple hypotheses about it,” he said. “One is just about reporting fatigue. We didn’t do a press release this year, so maybe the novelty has worn out.”
The bear map’s launch last year drew media attention, with the DNR hoping to use public submissions to gauge whether bears are expanding their range in the state. Black bear territory historically encompasses land northeast of a diagonal line running northwest from Washington County in the extended Twin Cities metro all the way to Kittson County in the northwestern corner of the state.
Continued bear sightings over several years in southern Minnesota could signal an expanded range. Tri suspects the high volume of sightings last year were actually only a handful of bears observed by different people as the animals roamed the area in search of desirable habitat. Bears are excellent swimmers who regularly traverse the Mississippi and other rivers.
“You can track from the time stamps basically one male bear moving through the valley,” he said. “Rather than a big wave of bears, it was probably only a handful all last summer.”
The sightings in Henderson and Le Sueur could follow this pattern. One bear was spotted near Highway 19 west of Henderson on May 16, followed by the sighting near Highway 169 north of Le Sueur on July 30. Both cases were single bears with no cubs.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it hasn’t received any reports from residents about bears. The city of Le Sueur Police Department also hasn’t received any direct reports, although city animal control is aware of the sighting reported to the DNR, said Jenny Cummins, administrative assistant.
There have been 550 sightings overall this year across the state, which Tri said is still a strong number for research purposes. The largest concentrations of sightings are just outside the line marking traditional bear territory.
The bear map will be taken down off the DNR’s website once baiting season begins later this month and return once the hunting season ends in October. Any submitted sightings during that time frame will be added to the map once it’s reposted.
“If folks are seeing bears, by all means please report them,” Tri said. “Those southwestern Minnesota bears are a big surprise to us, so it makes them all the more special when they’re reported.”
