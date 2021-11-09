Minnesota’s songbirds dodged a bullet this summer.
Area wild bird populations evidently were unaffected by a mysterious illness that killed thousands of them in eastern states. As the seasonal temperatures turn cooler, local residents may hesitate about putting out seed for their feathered friends, fearing they could be spreading the disease that’s origin is unknown at this time.
“I read about it (the disease) on the internet, but we did not have any reports,” said Kathy Bjorkstrand, who fields most calls to Pet Expo regarding feeding birds outdoors.
“It disappeared as fast as it arrived,” said Bjorkstrand regarding the disease that caused infected birds’ eyes to crust over.
Indiana placed a moratorium on feeding birds after that state’s Department of Natural Resources received more than 4,000 reports of dead or dying bird species. But backyard bird lovers in the Mankato area should be free to open up sacks of birdseed to set outdoors.
“We have had no indication of mass die-offs in Minnesota. We are aware of the reports from the East Coast but have not received any evidence of this here,” said Seth Goreham, who works in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife health program.
Goreham said feeders and bird baths can be sources of infection for multiple disease in birds. People who enjoy attracting birds to their backyards can take steps to prevent disease transmission:
• Seed should be discarded and replaced in feeders regularly; old seed can harbor bacteria and fungus that cause illness in birds. Rake or sweep up fallen seeds and seed hulls under feeders to prevent bacteria from occurring on the ground.
Follow these tips to minimize the threat of disease:
• A state or area wildlife agency should be notified when a sick or dead bird is encountered. The agencies can provide instructions on how to handle the bird and also record the encounter as data to track wildlife health events.
State park visitors also may help birds and other wildlife stay healthy, said Lisa Gelvin-Innvaer, a regional nongame wildlife specialist with the DNR’s New Ulm office. Her advice:
“Don’t feed wildlife people food.”
Visitors who toss bread out for birds to gobble up are well-intentioned but can end up negatively affecting avian species, including their migratory habits, she said.
“People want to connect with wildlife, but natural (food) is better.”
Several species of birds have vanished in recent years, prompting the National Audubon Society to issue a “Bird Emergency” in 2019. Climate change and loss of habitat are factors in the nation’s drastic declines in avian numbers.
Bjorkstrand said cold Novembers are when wild birds likely need a boost in their food supply. Sources become limited as winter approaches.
“This is the time of year when farmers are done harvesting and most berries are frozen.”
Ice-free water and bags of suet help also are helpful to birds when temperatures dip below freezing.
“They need to conserve energy in their tiny bodies, she said.
Pet Expo customers who prefer to feed birds only during the winter recently have begun flocking back.
“Bird seed sales are definitely up,” Bjorkstrand said.
Local residents who provide corn, millet, peanuts and dried fruit for wild birds when the ground is covered with snow likely will be rewarded with sightings of cardinals and blue jays.
It’s not only important for birders to keep feeders full, the platforms should be kept clean.
“For scrubbing most feeders, any brush will do,” Bjorkstrand said.
She recommended a mild dish detergent to wash feeders when no mold is present. A very mild mixture of bleach and water may be used when there’s evidence of mold growing in wet seed. Surfaces should be rinsed with clear water and dried completely before seed is replaced in backyard feeders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.