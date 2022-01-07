The Free Press
NEW ULM — The New Ulm School Board and Brown County Board are among the first area government bodies to adopt policies involving federal employee coronavirus mandates that are still in limbo.
Brown County employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must begin wearing a mask indoors as of Monday and begin getting weekly testing as of the following week. The Board of Commissioners adopted the rules Tuesday.
The New Ulm School Board approved the same requirements Thursday but with a prospective Feb. 9 start date. The requirements would apply to employees and not students.
The new policies are in response to new federal rule for employers with more than 100 employees, including governments.
Large employers are required to either make all their employees get vaccinated or make vaccinated employees get tested at least weekly and wear a mask indoors and in vehicles.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard a challenge to the mandate Friday. It’s unclear when the Supreme Court will rule. One federal appeals court had previously granted a temporary stay against the order but another court lifted the stay last month.
The emergency order goes into effect on Monday, but the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has announced it won’t begin enforcement until Feb. 9 as long as employers are making “good faith efforts.”
The New Ulm School Board’s resolution says the new policy is “effective upon approval unless it is not legally required.”
The county’s resolution says commissioners will “review this resolution as necessary in light of changes to case rates, guidance from the CDC, guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and any other applicable authorities.”
