MANKATO — Jamie Jacobs and Natasha O'Hara had a question: What if they could make a challenge out of donating meals to the community?
For Jacobs, who first asked, the idea was simple. In her role as vice president of sales and marketing at APX Construction, she helped the construction firm coordinate a charitable drive last year called 25 Days of Christmas. The firm had solicited requests through area nonprofits about what some residents could do with an extra $100 during the holiday season.
In 2020, the company received an outpouring of requests for families in need. APX Construction employees helped buy Christmas presents, gift cards, even necessities for families who needed a little help to get by.
The drive was so successful, APX Construction wanted to do it again this year. That's when Jacobs reached out to O'Hara, the owner of the Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen in downtown Mankato, to ask about potentially donating 25 meals for area families.
O'Hara, who has watched her business and employees struggle through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, jumped at the chance. The Number 4 had donated meals to area families since the pandemic began, and O'Hara was game to help even more.
Yet Jacobs came back to the question.
"All of a sudden (Jacobs) goes, 'What if I started a challenge and we could give more meals to the community?'" O'Hara said. "I said, 'How about we match your level right now?'"
That's how APX Construction, Number 4, and about 20 businesses throughout the area came together Thursday to donate 115 meals to local families, enough to feed about 920 people.
"I've been texting with people all day," Jacobs said. "It's very emotional to read how thrilled these people are and how excited. It's kind of a break with how things are right now."
Each meal contains enough to feed up to eight people, complete with a Christmas ham or turkey, all the fixings and dessert. Some meals also contain gift cards for families that may need an extra boost right now.
"You take for granted sometimes that you have a warm meal," Jacobs said. "There are families that have enough typically, but maybe the car broke down. And now, with a $2,000 bill to fix the car, they're struggling to get by."
Volunteers at Number 4 have put in extra hours this week to prepare meals, which area nonprofits helped distribute Thursday afternoon.
That includes recipients through the Salvation Army, VINE's Caring Connections program for older residents, the Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Horizon Homes and Partners for Housing, among others.
Lisa Ehlers, of CommonBond Communities, said in a statement some meals will go to families at the supportive housing program in Dublin Heights. That means single mothers with children ranging in ages from infants to high schoolers will benefit from a warm meal.
"A few families have been displaced from other areas in southern Minnesota to seek safe and stable housing here," Ehlers said. "These families will greatly appreciate the generosity of these holiday meals."
Some meals will go to families in transitional housing programs or shelters such as the Theresa House or the Welcome Inn. Jacobs said she was particularly glad to see meals going to Maxfield Place in Mankato, a supportive housing program for about 10 adults facing chronic homelessness.
"It's really neat, you know," she said.
The donations wouldn't have been possible were it not for local businesses that responded to Jacobs' call. O'Hara said organizers ended up having to limit donations as there weren't enough volunteers and staff at Number 4 to put together meals in time.
Still, the drive's success has both organizers wondering if they can't turn a meal donation of this size into an annual affair.
"It's so great that so many people are just willing to volunteer for all this," O'Hara said. "Our staff is willing to work extra hours just to make this happen.
"We had a lot of people support us when we were closed down, you know. They supported us during those hard times, and now it's time for us to give back."
