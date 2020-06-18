MANKATO — Several area businesses received state grants for employment-based dual training as part of the Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline.
The grants, from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education and Department of Labor and Industry are aimed at paying tuition, fees and required materials for training programs for employees to improve their skills and advance their careers.
Statewide, $2.7 million in grants were awarded for 589 current and new employees, with $2 million going to outstate businesses. The grants are aimed at four industries with in-demand, high-growth occupations: advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services and information technology.
"We're hearing stories of how the COVID-19 pandemic has Minnesotans re-thinking the importance and value of higher education as the path to achieving their career goals," Higher Ed Commissioner Dennis Olson said in a statement.
The grants cover on-the-job training and classroom learning.
In the local area grants went to: Dotson Iron Castings ($30,000), Jones Metal ($24,000), Mankato Clinic ($20,000) and V-TEK ($12,000) in Mankato, Kahler Automation in Fairmont ($12,000), Allina Health in New Ulm ($30,000), Seneca Foods in Le Sueur ($18,000) and Winegar in Waseca ($42,000).
