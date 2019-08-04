The Free Press
Night to Unite, a national neighborhood crime-prevention promotion, includes events in local communities this week.
Residents are encouraged to get to know their neighbors along with local police officers and firefighters during neighborhood gatherings scheduled Tuesday night.
The North Mankato Taylor Library is marking the event with a gathering 5-7 p.m. in Storybook Park, 900 Nicollet Ave. Free pizza will be available while supplies last. Games, music, face painting, and a bounce house will be featured along with visits from police officers and firefighters. No registration necessary.
Parties also are happening in other North Mankato neighborhoods. Organizers may register their events by going to: www.northmankato.com.
Madison Lake residents will gather for National Night Out activities 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Lindbergh Park.
Eagle Lake is having a gathering with family activities from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church. Food will be for sale and proceeds benefit the Fire Department.
In Lake Crystal, residents are invited to the police station from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday to have dinner with officers and tour the station.
Before St. Peter residents gather in their neighborhoods Tuesday, River’s Edge Hospital is sponsoring a pool party from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at the municipal pool. There will be free swimming, games and prizes, and food for sale.
Waseca residents also well celebrate at their municipal water park, from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Free swimming, games and food, and a North Memorial Air Care helicopter landing are among the activities.
Mankato will hold Night to Unite on Aug. 27 so local college students can participate. Go to www.mankatomn.gov to register a party.
