ST. PETER — A pair of street projects on St. Peter's west side have been awarded a combined $2.5 million in state funding, and four other projects in the Mankato area each won $1.25 million in a statewide competition.
For St. Peter, the success in the Local Road Improvement Program comes from good projects and good engineering by Bolton and Menk, according to Public Works Director Pete Moulton.
"And persistence. We've applied for these grants for a long, long time," Moulton said. "Now we've got to do some work."
Other area winners were Mapleton, Le Sueur, Nicollet County and Waseca, each of which received the maximum $1.25 million grant in the competition that distributed $75 million to small cities, counties and townships across Minnesota. Of the 425 applications seeking a combined $344 million, 75 were winners.
In St. Peter, a $1.25 million grant will cover more than half the estimated $1.5 million cost of a new intersection at Broadway and Sunrise Drive. An upcoming intersection evaluation will determine the type of improvements, but Moulton said a roundabout is a good bet.
The other successful grant application was made by the city of St. Peter on behalf of Oshawa and Traverse townships. The $1.25 million will be applied to a $2.1 million project to transform a gravel township road into a city street complete with utilities, curb and gutter, stormwater systems, and sidewalks and trails.
"The work will be done first and then we'll annex (the street) into city limits," Moulton said of Township Road 361 just west of St. Peter. "... We'll get things squared away for future expansion and growth out there."
Construction of the projects is most likely to occur in 2023 or 2024.
St. Peter also applied for a LRIP grant for a planned roundabout at St. Julien Street and Old Minnesota Avenue near McDonald's and the Holiday Station store. But that $2.1 million project had already received more than $1 million in federal funding earlier this year, and Moulton said it wasn't realistic that a single city would go three for three in the LRIP competition.
"I imagine after we received two, they weren't about to give us three," he said, adding that the St. Julien Street roundabout will still move forward using a portion of the annual state aid provided to St. Peter.
Elsewhere, Mapleton received $1.25 million for improvements to Borchert Street in preparation for the opening of the new Maple River school, which is set to be completed next summer.
The new K-12 school is at the intersection of Borchert Street and Blue Earth County Road 7 (Central Avenue), and the city and county are working together to reconstruct the streets and add better pedestrian amenities for the impending influx of vehicle and foot traffic. Construction is planned for next year.
In Le Sueur, the $1.25 million state grant will be applied to a $10 million project to modernize two of the busiest streets in the city — Main Street between Third Street and Ferry Street and Ferry Street between Main and Fourth.
New pavement, new sidewalks, new utilities and new street lights, along with the burying of some overhead power lines, will "enhance the public realm and improve walkability and safety downtown and will be a foundation of future economic development," according to the project feasibility report.
In Waseca, a $1.25 million grant will help the city reconstruct and rehabilitate Eighth Street from Elm Avenue to State Street, with construction set to begin in April.
And in Nicollet County, the same-sized grant will be used for an 11-mile concrete resurfacing of County Road 15 starting in May.
