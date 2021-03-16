MANKATO — Clinics and hospitals in south-central Minnesota stood out in a good way in recent state and national health care measures.
Mankato Clinic, Mayo Clinic Health System in St. James and Waseca, and New Ulm Medical Center earned high marks in the reports measuring health care quality or access to critical care.
MN Community Measurement named Mankato Clinic among nine “high performing” medical groups in the state in its most recent report. The Mayo health system’s hospitals in St. James and Waseca joined New Ulm Medical Center, an Allina Health facility, on the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s top 100 critical access hospitals in the country for 2021.
Mankato Clinic earned its high-performing distinction for being significantly above average in at least 50% of 21 health measures ranging from colorectal cancer screenings to asthma control to adolescent depression remission. The clinic was a high performer in 19 of the 21 categories, tied with St. Paul-based Entira Family Clinics for the most among all medical groups in the state.
The recognition as a high-performing medical group is a point of pride for Mankato Clinic, said Dr. Andrew Lundquist, chief medical officer.
“We’re really focused on improving our quality care measures and, more importantly, the health and quality of life of our patients,” he said.
Optimal diabetes care was among the categories in which Mankato Clinic fared well. Lundquist noted the clinic has continued to build on it with the opening of a diabetes care center in late 2020.
Although released this month, MN Community Measurement’s report analyzed care delivered in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began. One of Mankato Clinic’s focuses this year will be getting patients back in for screenings whether through in-person appointments or telehealth, Lundquist said, as some patients put off appointments because of the pandemic.
“We know the pandemic has had impacts on chronic disease management, preventive care, mental health, and we did our best in 2020 to support our patients' needs and health,” he said. “We’ll work hard to get people back on track for screenings.”
For the Chartis Center’s annual report, it analyzed rural hospitals using eight indicators of strength. Categories included inpatient and outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, charges, costs and financial efficiency.
The hospitals in St. James, Waseca and New Ulm were among eight in Minnesota to make the top 100 for critical access this year.
Medical directors at Mayo Clinic Health System in St. James and Waseca said it was an honor to be recognized.
“This recognition is truly a testament to the hard work and patient-centered care that our team commits to each and every day,” said Dr. Jennifer Langbehn, medical director in St. James, in a release.
Dr. Martin Herrmann, medical director in Waseca, credited staff as well in response to the hospital's top 100 placement.
“Being named a top 100 critical-access hospital is a reflection of all of our staff's dedication to providing outstanding care to our patients,” he said.
For the Chartis Center’s full top 100 list for 2021, visit www.ivantageindex.com. MN Community Measurement’s latest report can be found at mncm.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.