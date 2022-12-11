Ali Reed entered college ready to make new friends. But her efforts fizzled quickly.
During her freshman year, Reed was put on “probation” for having too many people in her dorm room, which went against the university’s COVID-19 guidelines at the time.
Reed was asked to quarantine in her dorm room for two weeks with absolutely no outside contact. While she wasn’t fond of it, she understood the reasoning.
Reed started her college journey at Minnesota State University in the fall semester of 2020.
With dreams of becoming a sports broadcaster, the now senior majored in mass communications.
“I knew about the pandemic when I started college,” she said. “I don’t wish that I took a gap year, but I do wish that I would’ve stayed home for the entire school year instead of wasting my money on the dorms and a dining plan, just to leave halfway through the first semester.”
With being forced to leave campus life and move back home, Reed struggled socially.
“Classes were online and it was far too hard to socialize with other people without getting in trouble (because of COVID restrictions),” she said.
But as the next school year rolled around, things got a bit better for Reed. Only half of her classes were online, and she lived across the street from campus with some friends.
Her time spent living off campus made it easier for Reed to meet people, which instantly made her college experience better.
“This year has given me the best college experience so far,” she said. “There are more events around campus, there are less restrictions, and more people are actually on campus. It’s nice to see people everywhere you go again. It finally feels like social lives are getting back to normal.”
Reed noted that she felt as though the pandemic only affected her academics during her freshman year.
“Classes were all online and with everyone getting sick, I didn’t feel like classes were taken seriously and so many accommodations had to be made,” she said. “Luckily, most of those classes were generals, so I didn’t need to carry that knowledge with me into my major.”
The past two years, however, have taught Reed a lot, especially her on-campus job.
“I feel that I learn a bit more from my classes now, but most of my education comes from my work at the MSU Reporter, our on-campus newspaper,” she said.
Despite attending college during the pandemic, Reed is confident in her ability to land a job post-grad.
“I don’t think that it will have much of an impact at all on my job search,” she said. “I feel like the world is learning how to live with COVID, instead of hiding from it completely.”
Ben Kelm agrees.
“I’m not too worried about postgraduate school personally,” the Bethany Lutheran College junior said. “Everyone from my age group is going to be facing a lot of the same challenges as we graduate and begin our careers. While that may mean some shared struggles, it certainly levels the playing field.”
Kelm began college in the fall semester of 2020. Similar to Reed, he knew about the pandemic upon starting.
Eager to get going on his legal studies degree, Kelm took a chance. He’s glad he did.
“Most of the spring semester of my senior year of high school was cut short by the pandemic. But, in all honesty, at Bethany, the pandemic didn’t affect our day-to-day experience as much as it did other schools,” he said. “Due to our relatively small size, we were able to stay in person throughout most of my freshman year.”
Outside of a mask mandate, Kelm said things were fairly normal at his campus.
“Meeting people without being able to see their faces was a change,” he said. “But eventually things got better, and now it doesn’t feel as if it’s left a lasting impact.”
Kelm also found a way to remain social, despite the postponements of traditional college events.
“College kids are more creative than people give them credit for,” he said. “We quickly found ways to meet up and meet new people despite all of the restrictions.”
Academic wise, Kelm saw a massive difference with the way classes were structured due to the pandemic. Most of his classes were offered in a hybrid format during his freshman year. Students could choose to attend class in person or through Zoom.
“It caused a lot of students to watch from their dorm rooms,” he said. “When I was tired or had homework to catch up on, sometimes I would just watch the class on Zoom instead of going in person. It was really convenient, but it’s a lot easier to get distracted when you’re watching your classes on your laptop.”
Bethany senior Cianna Hoppe seconds Kelm, saying the pandemic enabled her to build unhealthy habits when it came to her schoolwork.
“While at home, I struggled with motivation to work on my classes and that still carries over into my schoolwork today, especially in regards to deadlines,” she said. “The pandemic isn’t to blame for my procrastination, but I do think having a period where time and deadlines seemed irrelevant affect the way I approach schoolwork now.”
Hoppe arrived on Bethany’s campus as a double major in elementary education and special education in fall of 2019, completely unaware of the pandemic and all that it would ensue.
Her cross-country and track teammate was the one to inform her of it.
“She was in a communications class where herself and her classmates had to pick out news articles to discuss in class,” Hoppe said. “She mentioned once or twice that there was a disease circulating in China, but other than those instances, I had never heard of COVID-19.”
Over her spring break in 2020, Hoppe stayed in Mankato to work at a local school. While at work one day, she received a text from her parents telling her to return home with all of her textbooks at the end of her work week.
Hoppe was confused but did as she was told.
Then things began shutting down, including the school she stayed in Mankato to work at.
With no other choice, Hoppe went home and remained there until fall semester rolled around.
She returned that fall as a resident assistant.
“My experience working as an RA made it a very interesting year,” she said. “I had to find creative ways to connect with my residents, especially the new freshmen, when we were all wearing masks and social distancing.”
Hoppe and her fellow RAs had to adapt their events so that their students felt connected to each other at a time when it was hard to build relationships.
“There were limited visitation hours, which meant social interactions with friends were more limited,” she said about her own social experience during that time. “I can remember being fully masked and playing board games with friends.”
Bethany also had to cancel its cross-country season due to the pandemic, so Hoppe had to find another outlet to socialize with others on campus.
“We did a socially distanced and masked production in the theater department that fall,” she said. “It was so refreshing to connect with other students over our united, shared experience with the pandemic that was ongoing and so bizarre.”
Despite the hardships Hoppe endured during her first two years of college amid the pandemic, it solidified her desire to become a teacher and birthed a passion for advocating for her chosen field.
“If anything, the pandemic has made me that much more certain that we need more qualified teachers in the field,” she said. “I’m concerned about how the pandemic affected our education system, but I think it served as a wake-up call to our world about the importance of education and supporting the mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being of students, teachers and staff.”
Hoppe will soon be joining Elisa Perez-Garcia and other young teachers in the field.
Perez-Garcia graduated MSU with a master’s in communication studies in May.
When she began graduate school in 2020, she was aware of the pandemic, but didn’t think much of it.
“I was kind of naive about it,” she said. “I honestly didn’t think the whole world was going to get shut down.”
During her first year of graduate school, Perez-Garcia was a teaching assistant. She described the experience as “odd,” seeing her students in groups of six at a time with half of their face covered by a mask.
“I was teaching, but not like how I imagined I would be teaching,” she said.
Perez-Garcia also mentioned it was difficult for her to connect with not only her students, but with her professors as well.
“I’m already a shy person so this whole pandemic thing made me even more isolated,” she said. “I had a hard time reaching out to my professors and explaining that being all online was really hard.”
Because of it, Perez-Garcia said her mental health hit the lowest point it’s ever been while in school.
She wasn’t alone in her suffering, either.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention conducted research that found “emerging data suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the mental health of many children and adolescents.”
About 20% of college students said their mental health significantly worsened during the pandemic and 55% of them didn’t know where to go for help regarding their mental health, according to a survey conducted in 2020 by Active Minds at activeminds.org.
MSU President Edward Inch even addressed the issue during his 2022 fall convocation address, stating that the “demand for health care, access, and equity for mental and physical health has been heavily discussed in the national conversation. And our campus is no different.”
The university has put an emphasis on mental health this school year by implementing new programs such as the Gold Folder, which direct students to appropriate resources.
Resources available to MSU students include pharmacy, medical lab, counseling and tele-psychiatry.
“And, over the year, we will continue to refine and enhance student access to mental and physical health services,” Inch said in his address.
Upon graduating in 2022, Perez-Garcia was able to land a few teaching jobs in Mankato and the Twin Cities.
She now teaches interpersonal and intercultural communications at South Central College; public speaking at MSU; and gender studies at the Minneapolis Community and Technical College.
“Now when I’m teaching, I don’t know if I would say I’m nervous, but it’s definitely weird to go back to learning how to teach in a regular classroom setting,” she said. “I didn’t have that experience for two years. I’m learning how to come up with activities where we can have interactions again.”
Perez-Garcia’s students seem to be relearning how to be in a regular classroom setting as well.
“I feel like students have been so comfortable being online where they don’t make connections that it’s awkward for them to interact with other classmates in person,” she said. “Most of my students this year are either freshmen or a second year. Almost all of their high school experience has been with COVID. So in college, it’s awkward for them to make connections.”
To combat the issue and offer advice to emerging teachers such as Hoppe, Perez-Garcia suggests reminding students that recent graduates like herself were in their position not long ago.
“I’d remind them like, ‘Hey, I’m not that much older than you.’ I tell them stories and give examples that show that I’m a real person, too,” she said. “I can relate with them and remind them that we’re all still in this together.”
