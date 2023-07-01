St. Peter’s popular Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. Tuesday is among several Independence Day celebrations offered in the area.
People from throughout the region are invited to the celebration of Uncle Sam’s birthday, said Ed Lee, executive director of the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce.
There are lane restrictions on Highway 169 near the park where the parade concludes and a few streets are closed in the area at the start of the route. The city is undergoing roadwork as well.
Lee assured out-of-towners they need not hesitate about driving to St. Peter to enjoy the parade’s 80-plus units. The Highway 22 detour route past St. Peter’s golf course is lovely and Highway 13 from North Mankato to St. Peter is a pleasant drive as well, he said.
“Just give yourself a little more time.”
There will be plenty of curb space along the 1.1-mile route that starts at the intersection of Broadway and Washington avenues and ends near Minnesota Square Park. The parade last about an hour and 45 minutes.
Festivities will continue at the park, where members of St. Peter’s Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps perform the national anthem and other musical selections. Food will be available from vendors, including the celebration’s traditional chicken dinners.
St. Peter’s Independence Day activities conclude with a fireworks display at about 10 p.m. from Nicollet County Fairgrounds.
“We should all get out and celebrate our nation’s independence,” Lee said.
• The best views of Mankato’s Red, Hot & Boom fireworks display likely are from Riverfront Park, 309 W. Rock St., as well as from the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The bridge will close to traffic at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Fireworks will begin at about 10 p.m. and will be easy to see from locations on either side of the Minnesota River.
Choreographed music will be broadcast on FM stations 93.1 (KATO), 94.1 (KXLP) and 96.7 (KDOG).
There will be no live entertainment at Riverfront Park during Red, Hot & Boom. Fireworks spectators who enter the park may not bring in grills, personal fireworks or pets. Coolers will be allowed; however, glass containers are not.
For more information, call 387-8600.
• Cambria Township’s Fourth of July community festival kicks off Sunday. The annual event is in its 152th year, making it Minnesota’s longest consecutive Independence Day celebration.
This year’s celebration offers an outdoor community worship service 9 a.m. Sunday, sponsored by Cambria Presbyterian Church. Live music and an arts-and-crafts fair are slated 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Cambria Park. A fireworks display is slated at dusk Sunday near Cambria Town Hall.
Holiday activities resume Tuesday. Various games are scheduled to begin 11:45 a.m. at Cambria Park. A community potluck picnic will be served noon at the park.
Cambria’s annual parade starts 1 p.m. from the west end of town. A 2 p.m. annual patriotic program will feature readings, music and a community sing-along.
Proceeds from a fundraiser — the Fancy Cake Auction — on Tuesday will go toward Cambria’s future Fourth of July activities. Donations also will be accepted at the program.
• Elysian’s festivities in honor of our nation’s founding started with its Miss Elysian Pageant Thursday.
Today’s activities include a kids’ fishing contest and an evening street dance featuring the Johnny Holm Band.
A variety of vehicles will be displayed Sunday along the town’s Main Street. Fireworks will be shot off around 10 p.m. from Lake Tustin Park.
Elysian American Legion’s annual chicken dinner will be served 5 p.m. Monday at Post 311’s hall.
Tuesday’s activities include an 11 a.m. boat parade on Lake Francis and turtle races at 12:30 p.m. inside a tent. The community’s celebration winds down with a 2 p.m. grand parade and an arm-wrestling contest.
• New Ulm’s Fourth of July event is slated 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in Turner Hall Park, 102 S. State St.
The celebration will feature live bands, a Turner Ladies Pie Social and several family-friendly activities.
Participants should bring lawn chairs.
• Vernon Center’s Fourth of July festivities kick off with a vendor/craft fair in the early afternoon Tuesday. Bingo games and kids’ activities begin 2 p.m. in the business district. A grand parade begins at 7 p.m. Live music is scheduled after the parade at DBar.
A 10 p.m. fireworks display will be set off just north of town.
