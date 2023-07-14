The Free Press
Three area cities are among 35 Minnesota communities that recently received a collective $2.4 million boost in their ability to protect urban forests from the invasive insect species emerald ash borer.
Funding was provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.
Mankato was awarded $56,324, St. Peter $128,480 and Waseca $78,079.
To date, EAB has been confirmed in 41 of Minnesota’s 87 counties. The grants will help recipients take preemptive measures that are more cost effective than waiting for ash trees to become infested.
“Minnesota’s cities and towns contain a significant number of ash trees, which are now at risk of attack by the emerald ash borer, a non-native insect,” Emma Schultz, Minnesota DNR Community Forestry grant specialist, stated in a DNR press release. “This destructive beetle can kill ash trees in just a few years, and all ash trees in the state are at risk of infestation.”
Communities are to use the grants to fund tree inventories, management plans, ash tree removal and treatment with non-neonicotinoid insecticides, and for tree planting expenses including materials such as staking, water bags and mulch.
The Protect Community Forests by Managing Ash for EAB grant program began in 2022 and runs through June 2025.
Interested applicants can visit: mndnr.gov/forestry/urban or contact the Minnesota DNR Community Forestry Grants Team at ucf.dnr@state.mn.us.
