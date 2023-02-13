MANKATO — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its Farm Service Agency will be able to extend emergency credit to producers within the region impacted by last year's drought.
Blue Earth and Watonwan counties are among six designed by the USDA as primary natural disaster areas due to severe, extreme or exceptional drought condition. This designation allows for emergency loans that may be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
Producers in several contiguous counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin also are eligible for emergency credit. Contiguous counties within the region include Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca.
For more information, go to: farmers.gov or contact a local USDA Service Center.
