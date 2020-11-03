MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had 90-plus new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday for the fifth time in the last six days.
Nine counties in the region combined for 94 new cases, bringing the six-day total to 545. It's the area's most severe stretch for new cases since the pandemic began.
Blue Earth County had the most new cases in the region at 33, followed by Brown County's 17, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
In past weeks it wasn't uncommon for one or multiple area counties to have no new cases in the health department's daily updates. Tuesday continued a more recent trend of no counties having fewer than multiple new cases.
Waseca, Faribault and Martin counties combined for the fewest new cases Tuesday with five each. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 33
- Brown County — 17
- Le Sueur County — Nine
- Nicollet County — Eight
- Watonwan County — Six
- Sibley County — Six
- Waseca County — Five
- Faribault County — Five
- Martin County — Five
Statewide, all the signs of a worsening COVID situation remained in the health department's daily update. Minnesota's string of about 3,000 new cases per day continued and another 15 Minnesotans died of the illness.
The state's pandemic death toll rose to 2,499. South-central Minnesota hasn't yet had an uptick in deaths despite the spike in cases, although deaths can lag weeks behind case spikes.
