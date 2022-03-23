MANKATO — The south-central region had just 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Wednesday.
The region's pandemic toll remained at 491, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. March accounts for 13 of the confirmed deaths, a significant decline from the 30 in January and 29 in February.
Minnesota had two COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, bringing its pandemic toll to 12,342.
The deceased ranged in age between 30-34 years old in Mille Lacs County to 50-54 in Crow Wing County. One of the deaths occurred in a person staying in a homeless shelter.
