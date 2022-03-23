Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.