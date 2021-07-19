MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 12 new COVID-19 cases Monday, continuing a run of days with upticks in the double digits.
Counties have had at least 10 new cases in the Minnesota Department of Health's last three updates. The run excludes weekend days when the department doesn't update case totals.
While cases remain low compared to most stretches during the pandemic, case counts have been on the rise so far in July.
July 7-19 has had five days with at least 10 new cases. The region had zero such days between May 29 and July 6.
Blue Earth County's five new cases were the most in region Monday. Nicollet, Waseca and Martin counties each had two, while Watonwan County had one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.