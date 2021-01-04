MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties started the week with 125 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The new cases were the biggest daily uptick for the region since mid-December.
Mondays and Tuesdays are usually the lightest days for new COVID cases, but testing fluctuations over the long New Year's weekend make comparisons more difficult than usual.
Blue Earth County's 43 new cases were the most in the region. Watonwan County was the only one in the region without any new COVID cases.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 43
- Faribault County — 17
- Le Sueur County — 16
- Waseca County — 14
- Nicollet County — 12
- Martin County — 9
- Brown County — 8
- Sibley County — 6
Area counties didn't have any newly reported COVID deaths Monday. The region had five deaths confirmed Sunday, however, raising the pandemic death toll to 173.
Statewide, Minnesota reported 13 new COVID deaths. Minnesota's toll rose to 5,443.
