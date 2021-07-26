Stock COVID 1
MANKATO — Five counties in south-central Minnesota combined for 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.

After a long stretch with smaller upticks, daily rises in the double digits have been the norm since mid-July. Monday was the eighth straight time the counties had at least 10 new cases in the Minnesota Department of Health's updates — cases aren't updated on weekend days. 

Blue Earth County accounted for eight of the 15 new cases. The full list of new cases in the south-central region is as follows: 

  • Blue Earth County — 8
  • Nicollet County — 2
  • Le Sueur County — 2
  • Brown County — 2
  • Martin County — 1

Minnesota had three more newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday, all in Hennepin County. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,653.

This story will be updated. 

