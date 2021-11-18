MANKATO — Nine area counties combined for 177 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Thursday.
The death occurred in a Watonwan County resident between 60-64 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person was among 32 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday, bringing Minnesota's pandemic toll to 9,125.
The nine-county region's November death toll from COVID-19 rose to 29, tied for the fourth-highest among all pandemic months.
South-central Minnesota has had 350 total COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. About 20% of them were confirmed in either October or November, an uptick driven by the more contagious delta variant.
Watonwan County accounts for 19 of the south-central region's 350 deaths from COVID-19. Its death rate per 10,000 residents is the fourth-highest among the nine area counties.
Data continues to show unvaccinated Minnesotans are dying from COVID-19 at far higher rates than vaccinated Minnesotans. The rates of cases and hospitalizations are also much lower among vaccinated residents.
Of the 177 newly confirmed cases Thursday, Blue Earth County's 52 were the most. Cases are on track to rise again in the region this week, with Friday's total determining how big the rise will be.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Thursday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 52
- Nicollet County — 33
- Le Sueur County — 20
- Waseca County — 15
- Faribault County — 15
- Brown County — 14
- Martin County — 13
- Sibley County — 10
- Watonwan County — 5
