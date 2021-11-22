MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 191 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday.
The nine area counties have had 34 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed so far in November. Monday was one of the rare November days without any newly reported deaths in the area in the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update.
There were 37 deaths from COVID-19 statewide, however, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 9,192.
The south-central region has had 355 of the state's 9,192 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. October and November alone have accounted for 76 of the region's 355 COVID-19 deaths.
Of the 191 new cases confirmed Monday, Blue Earth County had 67 of them. All nine counties had at least six new cases.
Case counts rose in the region last week, continuing a recent trend statewide. Monday's total, however, was a decline from the 274 confirmed one week ago.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Monday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 67
- Nicollet County — 22
- Le Sueur County — 20
- Brown County — 20
- Martin County — 18
- Faribault County — 17
- Waseca County — 12
- Sibley County — 9
- Watonwan County — 6
