MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's nine counties combined for 279 new COVID-19 cases over a period including the weekend.
Minnesota Department of Health case updates regularly show Tuesdays as having the highest case upticks of the week. Because no updates occur on weekends, Tuesdays include multiple days of data.
The 279 newly confirmed cases are about in the middle of other recent Tuesday totals, according to health department data.
The previous four Tuesdays had the following case totals:
- Sept. 21 — 360
- Sept. 14 — 255
- Sept. 7 — 325
- Aug. 31 — 208
After three confirmed COVID-19 fatalities Monday raised the region's pandemic death toll to 277, south-central Minnesota had none Tuesday. There were 11 more confirmed statewide, however, raising the state's toll to 8,109.
The age ranges of the deceased ranged from a Nobles County resident between 55-59 years old to a Washington County resident between 90-94 years old.
Unvaccinated Minnesotans account for the vast majority of deaths from COVID-19. About 47% of residents in south-central Minnesota are unvaccinated, including about 38% of residents eligible for the vaccine — children younger than 12 aren't yet eligible.
Of the 279 newly confirmed cases in the region, Blue Earth County's 59 were the most. All nine counties had at least 15 new cases.
The full list of new cases confirmed Wednesday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 59
- Brown County — 40
- Nicollet County — 38
- Martin County — 36
- Le Sueur County — 30
- Faribault County — 22
- Waseca County — 21
- Sibley County — 18
- Watonwan County — 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.