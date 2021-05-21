MANKATO — The nine counties in south-central Minnesota combined for 36 new COVID-19 cases Friday, up from 22 Thursday.
Even with Friday's uptick, the weekly case total for the region was lower than the prior week. It was the third straight week with declining totals, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Area counties also had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday, after having one each on Wednesday and Thursday.
Minnesota had 21 more deaths linked to the illness statewide, however, the most since April 28. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,354.
Of the 36 new cases in the south-central region, Blue Earth County accounted for 11. Nicollet and Le Sueur counties both had six.
All nine counties had at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 11
- Nicollet County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 6
- Faribault County — 3
- Martin County — 3
- Waseca County — 2
- Watonwan County — 2
- Sibley County — 2
- Brown County — 1
This story will be updated.
