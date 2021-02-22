MANKATO — Eight of the nine counties in south-central Minnesota had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, combining for 36 total.
The 36 cases were a relatively small uptick compared to daily totals over the last two weeks, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Mondays and Tuesdays, however, often have lower totals due to reporting lags from the weekend.
Area counties also reported no new COVID deaths Monday, after having two during the weekend. South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll remains at 211.
The health department confirmed one new COVID death statewide, raising Minnesota's toll to 6,433.
For cases confirmed Monday, Blue Earth County's 13 were the most in the south-central region. Nicollet County had the second most with eight.
Only Watonwan County didn't have at least one new case Monday.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 13
- Nicollet County — 8
- Martin County — 4
- Waseca County — 3
- Brown County — 3
- Le Sueur County — 2
- Faribault County — 2
- Sibley County — 1
For vaccines, a total of 30,713 residents in the nine area counties received first doses as of Saturday. It equals about 13.2% of the population.
A total of 13,104 area residents completed both doses, or about 5.6% of the population, according to health department vaccine data.
