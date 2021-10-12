MANKATO — The south-central region combined for 376 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over multiple days, an uptick from last week.
Tuesday updates from the Minnesota Department of Health regularly have the highest case counts of the week because there are no updates on weekends. Comparing Tuesdays helps get an idea of where cases are trending.
The 376 cases confirmed Tuesday were an increase from 347 a week ago, according to the health department.
Monday's case total was slightly down from the previous week. Tuesday's bigger uptick puts this week on track for another rise in cases, although it will largely depend on what numbers come in Wednesday through Friday.
Tuesday's update included no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the nine-county region. Area counties have combined for 14 confirmed COVID-19 deaths through October's first 12 days, nearly as many as the 16 during the entire month of September.
Minnesota had 10 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 8,330.
Blue Earth County's 82 new cases were the most in the region Tuesday, followed by Nicollet County's 63.
All nine counties had at least 12 new cases.
The full list of new cases confirmed Wednesday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 82
- Nicollet County — 63
- Le Sueur County — 48
- Brown County — 42
- Martin County — 38
- Sibley County — 36
- Faribault County — 33
- Waseca County — 22
- Watonwan County — 12
