MANKATO — Another 49 new COVID-19 cases Friday continued south-central Minnesota's relatively encouraging start to May.
Case totals have been lower this week in area counties compared to April, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The south-central region also had no new COVID-19 deaths, after having one confirmed in Waseca County on Thursday.
Minnesota had 12 COVID-19 deaths statewide Friday, with the ages for the deceased ranging from 30-34 years old to 95-99 years old. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,216.
Of the 49 new cases Friday, Blue Earth County had 16. Watonwan County had the next most with nine.
All nine area counties had at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Watonwan County — 9
- Le Sueur County — 6
- Sibley County — 6
- Brown County — 4
- Nicollet County — 3
- Martin County — 3
- Waseca County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
