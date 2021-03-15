MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had 50 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, a relatively low total for the first half of March.
Mondays and Tuesdays typically have lower case totals due to reporting lags from the weekend. March's early week numbers have followed the pattern so far, with case totals rising later in the week.
The nine-county region had no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. There was one COVID-19 death confirmed statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,747.
Of the 50 new cases in area counties, Brown County's 16 were the most. Blue Earth County had the next most with 13.
Watonwan County was the sole one in the region without at least one new case.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Brown County — 16
- Blue Earth County — 13
- Faribault County — 6
- Nicollet County — 5
- Sibley County — 4
- Le Sueur County — 3
- Martin County — 2
- Waseca County — 1
This story will be updated.
