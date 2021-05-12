MANKATO — Eight counties in south-central Minnesota combined for 55 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a jump from 14 on Tuesday.
Case totals are regularly higher on Wednesdays compared to Mondays and Tuesdays, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota also had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. There were 15 deaths linked to the illness statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 7,255.
Blue Earth County's 19 new cases were the most in the region. Nicollet County had the next most with 15.
The only area county without any new cases was Watonwan. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 19
- Nicollet County — 15
- Martin County — 7
- Faribault County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Brown County — 2
- Waseca County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
This story will be updated.
