MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 65 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a jump from the previous two days.
The region had 37 and 39 new cases on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday's 65 new cases were the most in the region in a week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Area counties again had no newly confirmed COVID deaths, continuing a stretch of days with no fatalities linked to the illness since Saturday.
Statewide, however, the health department confirmed another 34 COVID deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,979.
Of the nine-county region's 65 new cases confirmed Wednesday, 22 of them were in Blue Earth County. The next biggest daily uptick was in Martin County, which had nine new cases.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 22
- Martin County — 9
- Nicollet County — 8
- Waseca County — 8
- Faribault County — 8
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Brown County — 3
- Watonwan County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
Area counties have combined for 18,494 total COVID cases since the pandemic began.
The state's latest COVID vaccination stats show 7,500 residents in the nine-county region received their first dose as of Sunday. Another 1,338 completed both doses.
More doses will be administered this week at a pilot clinic set up in North Mankato. Appointment slots quickly filled up once applications opened up at noon Tuesday.
