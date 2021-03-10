MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 66 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the biggest uptick for the region so far in March.
The uptick included 15 confirmed cases in Blue Earth County and 11 in Nicollet County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The region had no new COVID deaths, however, an encouraging sign after a state audit discovered five previously unreported deaths in area counties Tuesday.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll remains at 220. There were nine COVID deaths confirmed statewide Wednesday, raising Minnesota's toll to 6,705.
For daily cases, all nine area counties had at least one confirmed Wednesday. The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 15
- Nicollet County — 11
- Brown County — 11
- Sibley County — 7
- Faribault County — 7
- Le Sueur County — 6
- Waseca County — 5
- Martin County — 3
- Watonwan County — 1
The region now has 20.3% of residents with one dose of the COVID vaccine, or 47,294 people. About 10.7% of residents have been completely vaccinated, or 24,805 people.
