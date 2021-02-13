MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 67 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, continuing this week's run of higher daily upticks.
Case totals in the nine area counties generally remained in the 30s for the first six days of February. Over the last seven days, they've been mostly elevated in the 50s, 60s or 70s. according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Despite the higher case count Saturday, area counties had no newly confirmed COVID deaths. The region had been averaging about one new death linked to the illness per day in February.
The health department confirmed seven more deaths statewide, however, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,369.
For cases, Brown and Faribault counties had the most in the area Saturday. Brown County had 16, while Faribault County had 12.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Brown County — 16
- Faribault County — 12
- Blue Earth County — 11
- Watonwan County — 10
- Nicollet County — 7
- Martin County — 5
- Waseca County — 4
- Le Sueur County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.