MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had a slight drop in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
Monday was the first day since April 5 with fewer than 70 confirmed cases in the area, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The counties had 68 newly confirmed cases Monday.
The case total was still about double the amount from the previous Monday, continuing a stretch of relatively high counts so far in April.
Area counties had no new COVID-19 deaths reported. There were two confirmed statewide, however, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,959.
Of the 68 new cases confirmed Monday, Blue Earth County's 28 were the most. Waseca County had 10, while all nine counties in the south-central region had at least one.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 28
- Waseca County — 10
- Le Sueur County — 8
- Nicollet County — 7
- Brown County — 6
- Sibley County — 5
- Martin County — 2
- Watonwan County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
This story will be updated.
