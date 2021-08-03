MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had 71 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a three-day span, the biggest uptick since May.
The high total included cases confirmed during the weekend. The Minnesota Department of Health no longer updates cases on weekends, leading to recent Tuesdays having the highest new case counts of the week.
Tuesday's total stands out even when compared to previous weeks, further underscoring how much cases are on the rise in the nine-county region.
The last two Tuesdays before this week had only 26 new cases each. Each day included cases confirmed over a three-day span.
All nine area counties had new cases confirmed Tuesday. Waseca County had the most with 20, followed by Blue Earth County's 19.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Waseca County — 20
- Blue Earth County — 19
- Le Sueur County — 8
- Watonwan County — 6
- Faribault County — 5
- Martin County — 5
- Nicollet County — 4
- Brown County — 2
- Sibley County — 2
Minnesota had four more COVID-19 deaths confirmed. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,678.
This story will be updated.
